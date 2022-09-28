82-year-old arrested, accused in the murder of his 80-year-old wife, Roswell Police say

Authorities said Bruce Miller, 82, is accused in the death of his wife Judith Miller. Here's what we know.

ROSWELL, Ga. — An 82-year-old has been arrested in connection to the murder of his 80-year-old wife, the Roswell Police Department said Wednesday.

Authorities said Bruce Miller is accused in the death of his wife, Judith Miller.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, Roswell Police officers responded to their home shortly before 4 p.m. at the 900-block of Oakhaven Drive to a "reported suicide." When officers arrived, they found Judith Miller inside the home dead with what appeared to be a stab wound.

Judith's husband Bruce made the original 911 call and allegedly told investigators that her wound was self-inflicted and that she had taken her own life, according to Roswell Police.

After Roswell Police Department's investigation and findings from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, Judith's death has been ruled a homicide.

Bruce was taken into custody on Wednesday by Roswell Police. He faces charges of murder, felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Roswell Police said he's in the process of being booked into the Fulton County Jail.