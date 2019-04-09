DULUTH, Ga. — Gwinnett police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of raping his wife at knifepoint.

Police said they were dispatched to a domestic dispute call Sunday around 10 a.m. off Centerview Drive in unincorporated Duluth.

The victim told authorities that 40-year-old Eugenio German, her estranged husband, choked and raped her at knifepoint. Police said the victim was able to escape, but he chased her out of the complex and rammed her car with his.

Eugenio German,40, Lilburn

Gwinnett County Police Department

German has an active warrants for aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, rape, false imprisonment, and family violence battery. Police said he's been living at a home on Forest Park Drive in unincorporated Lilburn.

Authorities said German and his wife have been married for less than one year and were living in separate homes at the time of the alleged assault. German is originally from the Dominican Republic.

Anyone with information on German's whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

