Atlanta man arrested after leading authorities on chase with child in vehicle, police say

The 3-year-old was not hurt, authorities said.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A man is facing a slew of charges after Carrolton Police say he led them on a chase with drugs and a child in the vehicle.

Law enforcement with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit (ACE) were trying to conduct a traffic stop in Villa Rica, Georgia on Tuesday when they came across a driver they said wouldn't comply. ACE is a multi-agency unit involving the Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the University of West Georgia Police Department.

The 34-year-old man refused to stop and led authorities on a chase onto Interstate 20, according to a Carrollton Police Department news release.

The chase led into Douglas County with authorities eventually losing sight of the vehicle and driver. Law enforcement said they discontinued their pursuit and deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were able to catch up to the driver.

"The suspect was weaving in and out of traffic and traveling at speeds over 100 mph thereby endangering the citizens of Douglas County," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Douglas County deputies brought the chase to an end near Lee Road using a PIT maneuver, the sheriff's office said. The practice has come under some scrutiny after a 12-year-old boy was killed last year when the car he was a passenger in was stopped by Georgia State Patrol troopers using a PIT maneuver.

Authorities said when they stopped the driver, they found a 3-year-old child in the vehicle. Detectives said they also seized two ounces of methamphetamine from the vehicle. The child nor the driver were hurt, according to law enforcement.