ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help gathering information on a homicide that took place on one of the busiest interstates in Atlanta.

Less than 24 hours after a man died alongside I-285 from a gunshot wound to the chest, police released photos of two vehicles they believe were involved in the moments leading up to his death.

Police said on Wednesday that around 4 p.m., they were dispatched to I-285 and I-20 on the city's west side. They arrived to find the victim unresponsive and ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter, who police said was in another vehicle on the interstate remained on the scene and spoke with investigators. They also believe he called in the incident. Police have since released photos of two-vehicle models they thinker were in some way involved in the incident.

One is a 2014 Audi A-4 and the other is a 2014 Kia Soul. With the alleged shooter remaining on the scene, police haven't said how the two vehicles may have been involved. However, they're asking anyone who does recognize the vehicles and have information tied to this case to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

