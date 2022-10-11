Police release identity of man believed to have been shot, then crashed along I-285

Traffic cameras showed several police vehicles on the scene, which was just to the east of I-675 and Moreland Avenue.

ATLANTA — The identity of a man found dead by police following a crash and possible shooting on Tuesday was released by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner.

His name was Daniel Booth, and the office said on Thursday he was 40 years old. They are still determining the cause of death.

All lanes of I-285 West were reopened Tuesday evening after the crash. DeKalb Police later said they believed the man was shot and then crashed.

"We have no one in custody at this time," a police statement said.

Traffic cameras showed several police cars on the scene, which was just to the east of I-675 and Moreland Avenue in DeKalb County.

It appears the victim was in a black pickup truck. Video from the scene shows the damaged vehicle near the median wall.

A Georgia Department of Transportation alert urged drivers to initially use alternate routes to avoid delays because the interstate was shut down as law enforcement investigated the scene. However, traffic is flowing again in the area.