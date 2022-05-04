Example video title will go here for this video

Indiana State Police said Harry Edward Greenwell was responsible for sexually assaulting and killing at least three women at hotels in Kentucky and Indiana.

Police say there could be more victims

Thanks to advanced genetic testing and years of investigation work, authorities were able to release the name of the man they believe was responsible for these crimes - and possibly others.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, three women were found dead at three separate hotels along I-65 in Kentucky and Indiana. For decades, their cases remained unsolved.

"We'll never learn what the killer was thinking. We'll never learn the whys behind his actions. And that's just where we sit today," she said.

Kim Gilbert Wright, the daughter of one of the women killed by Greenwell, said she is still left with many questions - ones that will remain unanswered.

"I hope that today might bring a little bit of solace to you - to know that the animal who did this is no longer on this earth," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said to the victim's family members, who were present at the press conference.

The FBI said solving this case was a team effort between high-profile agencies like the FBI and smaller, local police departments, including Elizabethtown Police Department.

They used a new form of DNA analysis called "investigative genealogy" along with traditional genealogy research and historical records to lead them to Greenwell. The DNA comparison was a 99.999% positive match, said ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield.

On April 5, 2022, representatives with Indiana State Police, Elizabethtown Police and the FBI held a press conference in Indianapolis to provide an update on the "I-65 Killer" case. After more than 30 years, they were able to identify the suspect as Harry Edward Greenwell of Louisville, Kentucky.

Timeline : Following Greenwell's trail

On February 21, 1987, 41-year-old Vicki Heath was sexually assaulted and shot twice in the head. Police found her body behind the dumpsters at the Super 8 Motel off of I-65 in Hardin County, Kentucky.

Ruben Gardner, chief of the Elizabethtown Police Department at the time, said he thought the person responsible for killing Heath was someone traveling I-65, but he didn't have the evidence to prove it.

Two years later, Margaret "Peggy" Gill, 24, and Jeanne Gilbert, 34, were sexually assaulted and murdered at two different Days Inn hotels in Indiana. They were both shot in the head with the same caliber weapon.

In 1990, a woman was sexually assaulted and stabbed at a Days Inn hotel in Columbus, Indiana. She survived and was able to give police a description of her attacker. She described the assailant as a man with green eyes and a lazy right eye.

While these events all happened within a three-year span, detectives weren't able to connect the cases for more than a decade. In 2008, Detective Clinton Turner with Elizabethtown Police submitted DNA collected from Vicki Heath's crime scene into an updated database.