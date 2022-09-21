2 hurt after shooting along Atlanta Downtown Connector near 10th street, police say

Authorities said it happened at the I-75/ I-85 southbound connector near 10th street in Downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A double shooting took place along the I-75/ I-85 southbound Downtown Connector near 10th street Wednesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The location is not far from Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion. APD said two people were hurt in the shooting but are alert, conscious and breathing.

Atlanta Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.