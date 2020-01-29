RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia grandmother talks about the moments when she thought she was going to die after a man approached her, demanded her wallet and showed her a gun.

RELATED: Suspect pulled gun on grandma in northeast Richland County

"I seen a young man behind me walking down the street," Angela McCallum said. "I didn't think anything of it."

Surveillance video captured a man who Richland County Sheriff's Department said attempted to rob McCallum while she was doing a usual afternoon activity with her five-year-old grandson.

"The young gentleman approached me abruptly and then he sort of ambushed me, and he caught me by surprise," McCallum said.

That is when McCallum said she realized the man was trying to rob her at gun point. According to McCallum, he walked up to her and asked for her wallet, and lifted up a gun.

"Then I seen his trigger finger move slowly and I said please don't kill me. I repeated over and over, I begged for my life. And he had very sinister eyes, very dark eyes. He looked in the back seat of my car and then he looked at me and I never removed my eyes form him, and then he lowered his eyes and then walked away. God had protected me even when I didn't know he was protecting me," she said.

In the video you see McCallum shut the door and protect her grandson who was inside the car.

"I don't even remember that I shut the door," McCallum said.

When she went back to check on her grandson, he said that the "bad man" was going to kill her, and that he had been praying for her.

"When I think about how close I was to death, he showed no emotions as far as compassion to not kill me. He was piercing into my eyes and I was piercing into his, and I was determined that I was not going to leave his eyes because your eyes are the window to your heart and if he was going to kill me he was going to look me in the eyes."

Now those seconds captured on video are seconds McCallum will never forget.

"When you can see death right in front of you and have no control over it, I was at the mercy of this person," McCallum said.

After the man walked away, McCallum checked on her grandson and then grabbed the attention of someone who was also in the parking lot who the called 9-1-1.

"I was thinking about my grandson, I was thinking about him, his future, my children, all my loved ones and I wanted them to know I loved them because I truly thought in a second I would not be here," McCallum said.

Richland County Sheriff's Department

Anyone who can identify the man or has information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers whose tips lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.