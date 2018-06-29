GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A Gwinnett woman who claimed her mother committed suicide is no longer facing charges in her murder.

It was around 11:30 p.m. June 25 when police responded to the 3800 block of Leach Road outside of Snellville Monday. Investigators said 35-year-old Jacquelyn Craft called 911 to report her 65-year-old mother, Evelyn, had committed suicide by stabbing herself.

At the time, officials said her story became questionable and quickly turned into a murder investigation.

Police said Craft's original story was that her mom stabbed herself to death in the home the two live at together. Officials initially charged Jacquelyn with aggravated assault and felony murder of her mom.

Since that time, however, detectives and the Gwinnett County District Attorney's office have completed an autopsy, which revealed new evidence not available to investigators at the time of her arrest.

As a result, officials determined there was not enough probably cause, and on June 29 all charges against Jacquelyn Craft would be dropped.

Though she's no longer facing charges, Craft told only 11Alive, "It doesn't bring my momma back."

She said she just misses her mother, and wants people to know she's innocent.

"You were facing murder charges. Now they've dropped them, what do you want people to know," asked 11Alive's Ashley Johnson.

"I didn't do anything," Craft, visibly shaken after spending four days in jail, told 11Alive through tears.

Police said Craft had no prior criminal record, and acknowledged they were called out to the same home a month ago for a similar so-called suicide threat.

In the 911 call, the daughter said her mom told her to flip a coin either: I kill myself or you kill yourself. Craft went on to say she needed to leave for work but was afraid to leave her mother alone.

While Craft is no longer facing charges, detectives said they are still investigating the case as a "suspicious death," at least until the medical examiner can rule an official cause of death.

Police explained to 11Alive how rare it is to have charges like this dropped so quickly.

"I cannot think of another time while I've been a public information officer that this has occurred. And speaking to other homicide detectives with a great number of years of experience in total, they don't remember doing one like this, either," said Sgt. Jake Smith with the Gwinnett Police Department.

Craft said her mother was "wonderful," and she will truly miss her.

"It doesn't feel like she's gone," Craft said.

