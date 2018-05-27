ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. -- A Rockdale County deputy is arrested and charged with stalking.

Deputy James Campbell had his first court appearance Sunday.

"He turned himself in this morning to the jail," said Yolande Lovingood-Moore, the public information officer for the sheriff's office.

He was released on his own recognizance. Lovingood-Moore said as far as she knows, there has not been a change in his job status yet.

James Patrick Campbell

The sheriff's department said the arrest stemmed from a complaint that was filed with the Office of Professional Standards. The Internal Affairs investigation was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

"it was on May 19th when we received the complaint and at that point, as of Friday the 26th, it was enough to issue a warrant," she said.

"It’s always unfortunate when something happens of this nature but we’re going to see and stick to the facts to see what happens, what the outcome is from the court hearing. So, we don’t want to pass judgment. We just want to make sure that we do everything proper to protect the employee as long as he’s still an employee," she said.

11Alive's Faith Abubey went to find out more about the arrest after his court appearance. She spotted him walking out and asked if he wanted to make a comment about the charges.

"I don’t know what you’re talking about," he said. However, authorities confirmed that it was Campbell that the 11Alive crew spotted.

We will continue to provide updates as they come available.

