Driver grazed by bullet on I-20 in Atlanta, police say

The search is still underway for the gunman

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for the driver of a black Jeep after a shooting on I-20 Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the department said that, just before 5 p.m., officers were called to I-20 East near Moreland Avenue to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find a male victim who had been grazed by a bullet.

The victim told police he had been shot at by a suspect in a black Jeep while driving on I-20. Officers are now canvassing the area searching for the suspect in the crime.

Police believe the actual shooting happened on I-20 near the Downtown Connector. The exact circumstances of the shooting have not yet been confirmed. However, the victim has since been treated and released.