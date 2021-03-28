One dead in I-20 hit-and-run in Atlanta

Police believe the suspect struck the victim's car before leaving the scene. That victim later died.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a driver who left the scene of a deadly accident on I-20 on Saturday afternoon.

Officer C.J. Johnson said that authorities responded to the scene just after 5 p.m. to reports of an accident on westbound I-20 near Moreland Avenue. Police said the victim of the accident was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

Based on their preliminary information and witness accounts, the victim's vehicle was hit by an older model Chevrolet Impala that then left the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit is now responding to the scene to continue the investigation. Police haven't said whether they have been able to pull any additional identifying information from street cameras or what charges the driver could face once arrested.

The victim's name and age also haven't been released pending notification of family.