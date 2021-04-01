Man found in vehicle with gunshot wound to head on I-20

Police haven't released details regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

ATLANTA — A man is in serious condition after Atlanta Police said he was found with a gunshot wound to the head along Interstate 20 on Monday.

Officers responded to westbound I-20 near the Capital Avenue SE around 12:30 p.m. where they found a male driver sitting in the river's seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police said the man was not alert or conscious but was breathing so he was rushed to the hospital.

Police currently believe that the investigation indicates that the vehicle appeared to have lost control while on the expressway and hit the guardrail. Investigators also found a gun in the vehicle.