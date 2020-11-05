x
Identity of 83-year-old Carroll Co. woman killed released

The sheriff's office also warned the local public to "be vigilant and aware" of their surroundings.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The identity of an elderly Carroll County woman found dead in her home has been released. 

83-year-old Barbara Gibson was found shot dead at her home located on Burwell-Mt. Zion Road, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are asking the public for help in finding the shooter. 

"Even tips that seem insignificant can prove to be helpful no matter how small," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Sunday.

The sheriff's office also warned the public to "be vigilant and aware" of their surroundings and also call 911 if they see something suspicious.

