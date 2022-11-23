Husband accused of gunning down wife in Lovejoy arrested two months later, police say

Ikuko Thurman allegedly killed his wife on Sept. 9 when he blocked his wife's car with his own and shot at her several times.

Two months later, a Lovejoy man is in jail and he's accused of his wife's murder after police said he shot her several times while she was in her car.

Clayton County Police officers arrested Ikuko Thurman early Tuesday morning for allegedly shooting his wife, Terri Livingston Jett. He was initially wanted by Lovejoy Police Department.

Officers were called to a neighborhood on Grove Way on Sept. 9, where they found Jett's car had crashed into a mailbox. Thurman is accused of killing her after he blocked his wife's car with his own and then fired his gun at her, according to Lovejoy Police Chief Michael Gaddis.

While Thurman was believed to be hiding from police the past two months, authorities said they had reason to believe someone was helping him.

Thurman was charged with malice murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.