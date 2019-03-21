COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Search warrants executed for an outside agency in Cobb County have turned up several high-end and exotic vehicles - and police say they were illegally obtained.

According to Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk, officers responded to the 2200 block of Noelle Place where they found some of those cars, Thursday. Photos from a witness showed a heavy SWAT officer presence in the area.

Delk didn't elaborate on the organization that issued the warrants but confirmed that Cobb County police were assisting an "out-of-state" agency.

RELATED

16 arrested for drug trafficking organization hidden in plain sight across metro Atlanta

6 arrested after police raid suspected drug house in Carrollton

DEA dismantles Mexican drug trafficking ring in Atlanta, prevents murder