Surveillance images released of man suspected in fatal shooting from Fourth of July weekend

Demarquez Mobley, 26, was shot multiple times July 5. Police have now released images of a suspect.

ATLANTA — Police are hoping new surveillance images of a man will help them solve a fatal shooting - one of many such incidents from a violent Fourth of July weekend.

Demarquez Mobley, 26, was shot multiple times July 5 in the area of 2500 Center Street in northwest Atlanta. Police said it appeared that Mobley was followed by two people who pulled out guns and shot him multiple times.

On Wednesday, police released the images of one their believed suspects - just moments before they said the fatal shooting took place.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows where he is is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Callers can stay anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

The shooting of Mobley came in the same weekend during which police responded to 11 separate shootings that left 31 people hurt. Five of those - including an 8-year-old girl - died.

The situation led to Gov. Brian Kemp declaring a state of emergency and activating the Georgia National Guard.