Second suspect arrested in connection to death of metro Atlanta mother of four, deputies say

Deputies said they believe they have strong evidence that suggests the second suspect played a key role in disposing Imani Roberson's body.

ATLANTA — A 28-year-old man has been arrested as the second suspect in connection to the death of a missing metro Atlanta mother of four on Tuesday, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Donnell Anderson was recently charged with murder after his wife's body was found last week. She was reported missing on July 17. Anderson has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime. Anderson was recently denied bond on Sunday.

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said they received a tip regarding the location of the second suspect.

Details about how she died were not released, but the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said blood was found inside the couple's home and in other places not released by the sheriff.

Roberson's mother, Clarine Andujar-White, said her daughter had visited her home and left around 5:30 p.m. after sharing a meal together on July 16.

Andujar-White was worried about her daughter's well-being after she made several unsuccessful attempts to reach her after she left. The following day she filed a missing person's report with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

As they grapple with unimaginable grief, Imani's parents, Clarine Andujar-White and Ronald Acklin, bravely stepped forward to share their anguish and plead for justice during a press conference over the weekend.

"Today is a very difficult day for our family, especially for the mother and the father," Andujar-White added later, "When I couldn't reach Imani almost three weeks ago, I knew something was wrong. Late last night, my worst fears were confirmed, and our family is devastated."

Between that day and July 19, deputies said they searched homes, phones, cars and more. The sheriff's office said the located Roberson's body not far from where her burned car was found earlier in the investigation on August 4. They added that the use of cadaver dogs helped find her body.

As for the second suspect, the 28-year-old man is being charged with tampering with evidence, concealment of a body and arson.

He was taken into custody at the Rockdale County Jail, but will have to be transported to the Fulton County Jail since the crime happened in South Fulton.

A vigil was held in Roberson's honor on Monday night where the community came together to mourn her loss.