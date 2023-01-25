Possible suspect in custody after man shot, killed near hair salon, Atlanta police say

Details are limited at this time.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after someone was shot dead near a southeast Atlanta hair salon Wednesday evening.

Atlanta Police Department officers were called to 205 Moreland Avenue SE at 6:40 p.m., which is by In The Mixx Beauty and Barber Salon and a road lined with businesses. The location is across from a Valero gas station and not far from Walker Park.

Police said when they got there, they found a man shot. Homicide investigators with APD took over the case and are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting.

In an 8 p.m. update, APD said a "possible shooter is currently detained." Detectives are still working on the case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.