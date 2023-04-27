Sergeant, Detention officer hit with sock filled with soap by Clarke County inmate, office says

The office said that the inmate hit her "repeatedly in the head and arms" and tried to take her Taser from its holder.

ATHENS, Ga. — An attack involving an inmate, soap and a sock sent a sergeant and detention officer in Clarke County to the hospital, according to its sheriff's office on Thursday.

On Friday, April 21, the office said a sergeant was checking on one of the units at the Clarke County Jail while the assigned detention officer was "dealing with an incident," which happened sometime between 7:50 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

When she entered the unit, the report said a man attacked the sergeant with a sock filled with several molded bars of soap. The office said that the inmate hit her "repeatedly in the head and arms" and tried to take her Taser from its holder.

That's when a detention officer stepped in to help, but reports said the inmate took his sock and started hitting him too. The inmate was able to knock the detention officer's Taser, and the inmate picked it up, the office said.

Its report said the inmate deployed the Taser at the detention office, but it didn't work. Other officers arrived, and they were able to detain the inmate in a restraint chair. The office said the man was incarcerated for third-degree arson.