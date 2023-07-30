UNC Women's Health confirmed that 40-year-old Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick was an OB/GYN at their hospital.

EDEN, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed in Freedom Park on Sunday, according to the Eden Police Department.

Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick, 40, was shot and killed at Freedom Park.

Officers said she was an employee at UNC Women's Health in Eden. The hospital confirmed that she was an OB/GYN there.

UNC Health wrote in a statement:

"UNC Health was saddened to learn about the tragic loss of Dr. Gwendolyn Riddick, a much-loved OB/GYN with UNC Women's Health at Eden. Our thoughts are with her family and we will provide support for her teammates and patients."

Officers caught John Michael Powell, 35, as he was driving away from the scene and was able to arrest him.

Riddick was found near her car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Officers said they determined the death was due to an isolated, domestic incident between Powell and Riddick, who have a child together.

Powell was charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property. He is being held with no bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 8.

