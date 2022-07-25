Man wanted for allegedly exposing self, rubbing on people in Gwinnett County, police say

He was seen at multiple locations in Gwinnett County.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County need help identifying a man who allegedly committed acts of indecent exposure and of sexual battery in various locations around the county.

Gwinnett Police said the man walked into multiple stores, exposed his private parts and rubbed his body on a victim.

The department said the same man is wanted for similar incidents in Dawson County and possibly others. He is described as 5-foot-10 and between 175 and 200 pounds, "with small, decayed teeth," police said.

There have been two reported incidents in Gwinnett County, police said; one at a Vans store in the Mall of Georgia on July 6 and another at Clothes Mentor on March 17 -- both in Buford.

The victim at the Vans store alerted co-workers of the situation, and he left the store, disappearing into the mall. Police said they were unsure if he walked off or drove away from Clothes Mentor.