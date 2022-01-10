Indictment released for man accused of killing two Cobb County deputies

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Cobb County deputies earlier this year was indicted on several charges on Friday, according to court documents.
Christopher Golden faces:
- Malice murder, two counts
- Felony murder, two counts
- Aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. two counts
- Hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal
The last charge concerns Golden, reportedly trying to hide his friend Christopher Cook from police.
More on the case
Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. Deputy Ervin, 38, and Deputy Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home in Marrieta on September 8.
An hours-long standoff ensued, and eventually, two suspects were taken into custody. Funeral services and parades were held for both deputies following their deaths.