'Inexcusable': Georgia church disowns Atlanta spa shooting suspect

Meanwhile, the church said that it is cooperating fully with police investigations.

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta church has announced it has cast out a man charged with a series of spa shootings that left eight people, many of them Asian American women, dead.

Crabapple Baptist Church has replaced its website with a lengthy statement along with questions and answers regarding Robert Aaron Long's previous connection to the church and their decision to remove him from its membership.

"These actions do not in any way reflect the biblical character of a true follower of Jesus Christ and member of His Church," the church statement said. "In accordance with the biblical pattern and our church bylaws, Crabapple First Baptist Church has completed the process of church discipline to remove Robert Aaron Long from membership since we can no longer affirm that he is truly a regenerate believer in Jesus Christ (1 Cor. 5)."

The church went on to condemn the violence Long is accused of committing, adding that every person is "worthy of respect" and that "all people are equal in dignity, value, and worth."

"We categorically reject the idea that violence is appropriate, regardless of one’s issues or motivations," the statement read. "Murder, especially, is a heinous evil and grievous sin. We also explicitly denounce any and all forms of hatred or violence against Asians or Asian-Americans."

The church concludes one portion of its letter to the public, describing Long's actions as "inexcusable" and that church members continue to "grieve, mourn, and pray" for the families and loved ones of those killed.

In an interview with Cherokee Sheriff's investigators in Crisp County following his capture on March 16, Long reportedly confessed to the shootings in Cherokee County and Atlanta.

Long is the only suspect in the shootings. The 21-year-old white man from Woodstock was captured after being implicated in the killing of four people at a spa near Acworth and four more people at two spas in Midtown Atlanta.

After the Cherokee Sheriff’s office released surveillance pictures showing the suspect in the shooting, Long’s parents reportedly contacted police to identify him.