ATLANTA -- Police say a babe is back home after her father allegedly kidnaped her late Sunday night.

According to Captain LeAnne Browning with Atlanta Police, Travion Sheffield, 24, allegedly kicked in the door to a residence on the 1400 block of Hartford Ave. SW.

Sheffield then took Sommer Sheffield, 2 months old, and fled the scene on foot.

Sommer is Travion's daughter, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a blue onesie with white dots and is between 21 to 22 inches long and weighs about 10 to 12 pounds.

Cpt. Browning said Travion left the home without any diapers or formula. The mother and father have had a history of arguments in the past, according to police.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody at this time or who returned the infant at this time.

