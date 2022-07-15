Police arrest Atlanta parents Atlanta parents in death of infant found with cocaine in system

Police said the two were charged with felony murder in connection to the infant's 2021 death.

ATLANTA — Two Atlanta parents are in jail after an infant died with cocaine in their system in 2021, police said.

Robert Williams and Makaylee Nevils were arrested on July 13 and denied bond; according to court documents, they are charged with second-degree child cruelty and second-degree murder.

Officers said they went to 3491 Faiburn Pl. on October 20, 2021, about an infant that was unresponsive. When they got there, they found the baby; he "was not alert, conscious or breathing," according to the department.

The infant was taken to the Hugh Spalding Hospital, where they later pronounced him dead.

Homicide investigators said they worked with the Fulton County Medical Examiner in their investigation, who later revealed the baby had cocaine in his system when he died.