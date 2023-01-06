Infant shot at apartment complex near recreation center in northwest Atlanta, police say

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — An infant was shot at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta Thursday evening, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at 3010 Middleton Rd. NW., the location of the The Commons apartments. The baby was alert, conscious and breathing when officers arrived, according to police.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if police have any suspects in custody at this time.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the apartment complex and saw several APD patrol cars responding to the scene.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update the story as more information comes in.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.