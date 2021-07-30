Infant taken to hospital after police respond to person down call in southwest Atlanta

The incident happened Friday morning.

ATLANTA — An infant was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police responded to a person down call in southwest Atlanta.

Few details on the incident were immediately available. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the call a little before 9 a.m. at a location on Brownlee Road, just inside the Perimeter in southwest Atlanta.

Police said EMS units had already arrived on scene and "began rendering aid to an infant, who was eventually transported to a local hospital."

Police said the child was not shot, but did not otherwise detail what had happened to the infant.