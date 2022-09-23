Investigation underway after inmate death in Fulton County Jail

The sheriff's office said the incident involved three detainees.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County sheriff's office, along with Atlanta Police are looking into an incident involving three inmates that left one dead at the county jail.

The sheriff's office said the Fulton County District Attorney's Office and Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit were also involved in the investigation.

There were no further details immediately available about what happened between the three inmates that left one of them dead.

"No additional information will be available until next of kin notification can be made and the preliminary investigation is complete," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

