MARIETTA, Ga. -- Police and a Cobb County hospital are on high alert after a prison inmate escaped while receiving care.

Cobb County police said the prisoner, who had been taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, escaped around 3 a.m. Friday during an officer shift change. Jules Jackson, described only as a black male, slipped out of his handcuffs and jumped out of a second-floor window at the hospital, according to police.

The hospital confirmed that the man was seen running across the roof before authorities lost track of him. Now, Marietta and Cobb police are on the lookout.

A spokesperson for the hospital said they are taking precautions to ensure the safety of employees, patients and visitors. The hospital was initially on placed on lockdown according to Cobb County police. However, they now believe Jackson has left the property and the lockdown has been lifted.

Jackson was one of two suspects who were arrested for armed robbery at 2767 Leland Drive on Thursday afternoon. Police said he was in the hospital after allegedly swallowing a "potentially dangerous amount" of drugs just prior to arrest. He was taken to the hospital for 24 hours of observation.

