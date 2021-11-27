Rockdale Co. inmate escapes

He left while on breakfast duty early Saturday morning, authorities said.

CONYERS, Ga. — Residents and businesses in Rockdale County are being urged to lock their doors and stay vigilant after an inmate escaped the Rockdale County Jail early Saturday morning. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered Bryan Lee Grantham, 35, was missing from the kitchen where he was assigned to help prepare breakfast in the 4:00 a.m. hour.

A release from the department said Grantham was seen on video leaving the secure area at around 4:27 a.m. and that a black pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tundra was seen near the facility when Grantham escaped.

He is described as a white man who is 5’5 and 150lbs with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. Rockdale said he is covered with tattoos, including his face where he has a forehead tattoo that reads “Damaged.” When he escaped, he was wearing a green and white striped jumpsuit that read “Rockdale County Inmate” and black Vans sneakers.

Grantham was at the jail on violation of probation and failure to appear charges.

“Any escapee, regardless of charges, should be considered dangerous. If spotted, do not approach, and dial 911 immediately. Anyone who aids, abets or is found to be harboring Bryan Gratham will be charged with aiding or abetting a fugitive,” a release from the department said.