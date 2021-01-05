Inmate recaptured after escape last week when security took him to get something to eat

Devonte Ross had just arrived in Georgia from California and was being transported to prison when he escaped last week.

ATLANTA — An inmate who escaped security last week when they took him to get something to eat at a QuikTrip has been recaptured, police said Thursday.

Devonte Ross evaded law enforcement for nearly a week after he jumped out of the car he was being transported in at a QT near the Atlanta airport. He had just arrived in Georgia from California and was being transported by a private security company to a prison in this state.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Department of Corrections said Ross was recaptured in Atlanta "without incident" by the GDC Fugitive Unit and federal agents.

Further details on Ross' capture were not immediately available.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said last week that he was being transported to a state prison in Georgia to serve time for burglary and trafficking narcotics convictions.