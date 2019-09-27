COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three Cobb County inmates now face a new round of charges after authorities say they beat up two deputies, injuring them to the point they had to be taken to the hospital.

The alleged attack happened Sept. 19, according to Cobb County officials.

A criminal warrant from Cobb County claims one of the jail's deputies was locking down inmates at the jail moments before the attack.

Somehow the three inmates - Dorian Acosta, Francisco Cruz and Arshade Yates - were able to overpower the deputy and the warrant says they began punching him in the face several times, leaving him with several cuts to his forehead and nose, and a swollen eye.

When a second deputy came to help the first, the warrant says the inmates attacked him, too, and forced him backward over a metal table and chair so hard, it's expected to leave a permanent scar on the back of the deputy's left leg.

Medics responded and took both deputies to Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

The inmates are now charged with two counts of aggravated battery of an officer and two counts of obstruction - one for each deputy. They are also charged with criminal interference with government property - for the deputies' bloodied uniforms - and inciting a riot.

