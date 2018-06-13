DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities have two people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened just outside of Stone Mountain, Wednesday

Police believe the person killed was an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened in the area of Central Drive and N. Hairston Road in DeKalb County and the crime scene now spans multiple gas stations at that location. A second person was also injured in the gunfire and is believed to have been involved in the crime.

Police said the pure size of the crime scene is complicating the investigation so they have not yet released any details on a possible suspect - or if they're looking for one.

11Alive has covered at least two other shootings in the same area over the last year including one that forced the lockdown of a nearby school.

