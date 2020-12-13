2 men shot during party at Buckhead hotel

Police believe a man showed up to the party and began talking to women when a dispute began.

ATLANTA — Two men were shot Saturday night after a fight broke out at a holiday party being held at a Buckhead hotel.

An off-duty Atlanta Police officer working a job at the Intercontinental Hotel off Peachtree Road was alerted to a large fight in the hotel at around 11:50 p.m. and called for backup.

Police said an investigation led them to believe a group had been at the hotel for the party when a 50-year-old entered and began talking to women in attendance. He was later identified as Macarthur Hannah.

A dispute arose and Hannah drew a pistol and shot two of the male partygoers before being subdued by the crowd, police said in a statement. They said the alleged shooter was held until police arrived and took custody of him.

The two victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect was taken to the Fulton County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault.

Police said the information is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues or new information comes to light.