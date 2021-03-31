Person shot on I-75 NB near the Pryor Road area in southwest Atlanta

The incident began along I-75 northbound late Tuesday night, Captain Dorian Graham with the Atlanta Police Department said.

ATLANTA — A person is injured after being shot at while driving along the interstate Tuesday night.

The incident began along I-75 northbound just before midnight and ended in the Pryor Road area, Captain Dorian Graham with the Atlanta Police Department said.

The driver was able to make it to a gas station on Pryor Road and told authorities a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to him and started shooting.

Graham said the victim was shot in the shoulder twice. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital and was listed as stable, however, the condition was not released by police.

Another passenger in the car was not physically harmed.

At this time, investigators haven't released any suspect information.