Another interstate shooting in metro Atlanta

This morning's shooting is at least the 10th since 2021 began.

ATLANTA — Another person was shot on a metro Atlanta interstate. This time on I-20W near Langhorn Drive. This shooting follows a string of interstate shootings in the area.

Atlanta Police said they found a 29-year-old with a gunshot wound when they responded to the location at around 2:50 a.m. “The victim told police that he was driving on the interstate when a red vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside shot at him,” a release from Atlanta Police said.

The red vehicle kept driving and the shooting victim pulled over to call 911, police said. He was taken to the hospital. Atlanta Police said at this point, the detectives have not made a connection between this shooting and the many others.

Including this shooting, there have been at least ten interstate shootings since 2021 began. These shootings are not only hazardous to the occupants of the vehicles directly involved in the incidents themselves, but also to vehicles surrounding them.

Other drivers and passengers may be hit by stray gunfire, or one of the vehicles involved in the incident may strike an additional car, causing a crash.

Here are 10 of the shootings:

Jan. 4

The current stretch of shooting incidents began on Jan. 4, when a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head along I-20 near Capitol Avenue.

Jan. 14

Ten days later, on Jan. 14, a man was found shot inside his car near North Druid Hills Road along I-20 north.

Feb. 10

On Feb. 10, two people were shot while riding in a car along I-85 southbound in Midtown Atlanta. One of the victims was taken to a hospital in stable condition while the second was pronounced dead at the scene.

Feb. 11

One day later, on Feb. 11, Atlanta rapper, CyHi The Prynce reported to police that he had been chased and shot at while driving along I-20 west near Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.

Feb. 25

On Feb. 25, a man was shot and killed inside a car on I-20 east at the Downtown Connector in Atlanta.

March 5

On March 5, A 33-year-old rapper from Texas was shot and killed at about 3 a.m., near Jimmy Carter Boulevard, police said.

March 5

Also on March 5, a man was shot on I-75, just before the Mount Zion Boulevard exit in Morrow. He told police, someone inside a sedan fired at his truck as he was driving. They said the bullet came through the rear window of the cab of the truck, hitting, and injuring the victim.

March 6

On March 6, a person was shot while driving on I-285 near Moreland Avenue. Officers said it appears the man was driving when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside him and fired several rounds into his car.

March 31

On March 31, a man was shot while driving along I-75/85 southbound when a "dark-colored sedan" drove up next to his and began shooting.

April 2