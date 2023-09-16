Intruder shot and killed by resident in DeKalb County apartment break-in: Police

Police said around 8:23 p.m., officers were dispatched regarding a shooting at the Villas at Panthersville apartments. That's located at 2929 Panthersville Road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person who police said broke into an apartment was shot by the resident on Friday night in DeKalb County.

According to officers, a man around 40 years old was found shot dead at the complex. Officers later added that the man had allegedly broken into the apartment and fought with the resident before being shot.