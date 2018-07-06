SUCHES, Ga. -- Police are continuing to investigate the deaths of more than 51,000 trout at a north Georgia fish hatchery.

The fish died after someone cut off the main water line to the Chattahoochee Forest National Fish Hatchery in the early morning hours of June 4.

An estimated 51,265 fish were killed,valued at $61,887.

Higher water temperatures added to the death toll. According to the agency, rainbow trout prefer fresh, cold water. With little water, the fish began dying and blocking the raceway screens which funnel water to the next raceway.

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 706-632-2044.

