Investigation concludes in death of Tamla Horsford, mother of 5 who died at adult sleepover, GBI says

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed its findings surrounding the death of Tamla Horsford, a 40-year old married mother of five who died at an adult sleepover party in 2018.

“The DA review determined the facts and investigative findings do not support pursuit and prosecution of criminal charges,” Nelly Miles, a spokeswoman for the GBI said in a statement.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office initially ruled Horsford's death an accident - concluding she fell from a second story balcony.

The autopsy uncovered a blood alcohol level of .23 - nearly three times the legal driving limit in Georgia. Traces of Xanax and marijuana were also found.

After news that Horsford's death was ruled an accident, the story became the center of a viral social media controversy.

The case was initially closed in February of 2019, however, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it spent 300 hours investigating the situation, including conducting more than 30 interviews with party guests and others connected to the event.

During the summer of 2020, her tragic death saw renewed cries for justice - in the midst of a nationwide movement.

Across the U.S., the case has sparked a huge petition, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and 50 Cent also calling attention to the cause.

After the public outcry, Georgia authorities re-opened the investigation at the request of the sheriff's office, but the family was not satisfied.

Elizabeth Potts, Tamla Horsford's mother said, “we just want justice, the boys, I just want justice.

