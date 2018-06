TROUP COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators at the Troup County Sheriff's Office say that an inmate at their jail was conspiring to have a person killed outside the jail.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Iesha Delshay Brooks propositioned another inmate to make contact with a person outside of the jail to have someone killed. Brooks was already serving time for a probation violation.

Now, Brooks has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

© 2018 WXIA