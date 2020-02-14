TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in west Georgia are on the lookout for a man who has failed to register as a sex offender and is still on the run.

Police said Lonnel Randolph Harrison is facing charges not only for failing to register but also for felony probation violation.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Harrison has spent most of the last 13 years in prison having been incarcerated in 2007, 2018 and 2019 and released in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

He faced charges of rape and robbery after an incident in 2001 in Fulton County and, more recently, first-degree burglary in 2017.

Harrison is described as a black male who is about 6 feet tall and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is listed as an absconder on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sex offender registry.

Anyone who knows Harrison's location is asked to call 706-883-1616 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

