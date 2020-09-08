GBI, north Georgia sheriffs search for alleged child molester on the run

Michael Travis Case faces charges of aggravated child mostestion, incest and statutory rape.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Agencies across north Georgia are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a child molestation investigation that now has the attention of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that the public should be on the lookout for 37-year-old Michael Travis Case. The agency said it requested the GBI's assistance on Aug. 4. That investigation led to arrest warrants on charges of aggravated child molestation, incest, and statutory rape.

However, authorities have been unable to locate Case since securing those warrants. Since the announcement, neighboring sheriff's offices have joined the search for Case including the ones in Cherokee, Fannin, and Gilmer counties. The Georgia Department of Corrections is also assisting.

Case is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he was last known to be in the area of the Rustic Inn in Blue Ridge, Georgia as recently as Friday. However, he lives in Gilmer County.