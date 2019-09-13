GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man involved in the shooting death of a Gwinnett County Police officer last year pleaded guilty to charges related to the crime.

Isaiah Pretlow was sentenced to 20 years with the first eight to be served in confinement and the remainder to be served on probation.

Tafahree Maynard was the initial driver of the car -- and is the one who shot Officer Antwan Toney. However, after the shooting, Pretlow slid into the driver’s side and fled the scene in Maynard’s car.

Pretlow is not charged with murder but was charged with a separate aggravated assault on a police officer when he fled on foot after crashing the car and was attempting to get away.

He was also charged with concealing the murder weapon Maynard used. He pleaded guilty to several charges in two different indictments.

In court, Pretlow said he was sorry and that he didn't know Maynard was going to do something like that, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Lisa Jones.

"He said he was scared and didn’t know what to do after the shooting and so he tried to get away," Jones said. "He admitted to taking the backpack with the weapons inside and trying to hide them."

Maynard was found in a shed behind a Snellville home and was shot and killed by police after refusing to comply with officer commands. Police said he had an "edged" weapon in his hands that he pointed at officers before his death.

Toney was initially confronting a suspicious vehicle near Shiloh Middle School in unincorporated Snellville.

He had been with the department for nearly 3 years, according to Gwinnett County Police. He is originally from southern California and just celebrated his 30th birthday a few days prior.

Gwinnett County Police officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed in October 2018.

