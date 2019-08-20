UNION CITY, Ga. — Police are trying to track down a bold thief or thieves who they say are breaking into firefighters' cars in broad daylight, while they're parked at the fire station.

The thefts all happened at Station 43 in Union City - three times in the span of just 14 days. It happened Aug. 4, Aug. 15 and again, Aug. 18.

In one of the break-ins, a firefighter's gun was stolen out of his vehicle, according to a police report.

Battalion Chief Dennis Moore with the Union City Fire Department said the thefts are "beginning to become a problem."

"We're trying to find a resolution to be able to protect our firefighters' vehicles while they're out protecting you," he said.

Moore told 11Alive there have been sporadic incidents in the past at the station, which opened in 2010. In those cases, he said the thefts involved cars left unlocked. But never, he said, has he seen windows smashed, something that he called disheartening.

"It's frustrating," Moore said. "We're here to serve you and sever our citizens, and while we're gone, people are stealing the stuff that we're working so hard to get to provide for us and for our families."

Photos: Union City fire station the target of theft

Because of the recent break-ins, firefighters are allowed to park their personal vehicles inside the bay, where the firetrucks would normally park, allowing the firefighters to protect their personal property while out on emergency calls. But, he said they're working to find a long-term solution.

"The ultimate goals is to make sure that our stuff is secure so our firefighters can concentrate on saving lives and property while they're out in the community and not worry that their stuff is being stolen while they're gone," Moore said.

Moore said there is a lot of foot traffic on the grounds from the surrounding neighborhoods because it's used as a cut-through by people getting from place to place. Officials said there is a security camera in the back parking lot of the fire station, which caught each of the thefts on video. But Moore added the time of day that the thefts have happened is concerning, too.

"The last few incidents have been during the middle of the day, so we're concerned someone may be watching the fire station to strike when no one is there," he said.

Moore said the Union City fire chief is in contact with the city's police chief and the city manager, and the thefts are being investigating. But he added that even though the frustration level is up, the firefighters will put the same effort in protecting the community - even if someone from the city may be targeting them.

"If they call for help, they will be there and we will do what we have to do," Moore said.

