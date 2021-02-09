Former DA facing indictments related to Ahmaud Arbery case

She could several years in prison if convicted.

ATLANTA — The former Brunswick district attorney who faced scrutiny for initially not bringing charges in Ahmaud Arbery's shooting death has now been indicted for how she handled the case.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment Thursday afternoon. Jackie Johnson is charged with violation of oath of a public officer and obstruction. She could face several years in prison if convicted.

According to a press release, Carr's office presented evidence to a Glynn County Grand Jury over several months. Johnson initially didn't file charges in the case and later recused herself from it.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot and killed while on a run through a Brunswick neighborhood in February by two white men. The suspects, father and son, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, claimed there had been burglaries in the area and confronted Arbery. The shooting has been decried by activists as a vigilante murder. There is no evidence Arbery was ever connected to any kind of burglary.

Photos: Ahmaud Arbery 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

The McMichaels' neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan was accused of was driving behind Arbery and filmed the video of his death.

The three men are scheduled to stand trial on Oct.18, 2021 on murder charges in the Glynn County Superior Court in Georgia. The men were indicted on federal hate crime charges in April. The indictment charged the McMichaels with separate counts of using firearms during that crime of violence.