Police: Shooting at popular Atlanta restaurant leaves 2 injured

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police believe an argument led to gunfire inside a popular Inman Park restaurant early Tuesday morning.

It happened at Jack's Pizza and Wings off Highland Avenue around 12:30 a.m., police said.

Officers on the scene said they believe the two victims were customers. One person was shot in the buttocks and the other was grazed in the head. They were both transported to Grady Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it was unclear how many shots were fired, however, they said there weren't a lot of shell casings found.