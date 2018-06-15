ATLANTA -- The former CFO and Treasurer of a Lithonia-based construction company was indicted on June 12 for embezzling more than $1 million from the employee-owned business, according to the Department of Justice.

Carrie N. Harris issued herself more than 100 checks for up to $17,000 each, said the DOJ. Information presented in court revealed that between 2008 and 2013, Harris allegedly used that money for flights, cruises, retail purchases, and cash withdrawals.

“Theft of assets from an employee-owned company jeopardizes the benefits of the workers,” said Isabel Colon, Regional Director of Employee Benefits Security Administration’s Atlanta Regional Office.

The 53-year-old is accused of abusing her position and “causing significant losses to her fellow employees” according to the DOJ. Information presented in court said she allegedly covered up her theft by making false entries in the company’s financial records.

“As thieves get more and more creative, employers must build in checks and balances to avoid turning over the ‘keys’ to the kingdom,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak.

Information about Harris’ trial has not been released.

