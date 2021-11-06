1 dead, Jackson County deputy injured following shooting

Authorities say deputies were called to Highway 124 West for a domestic incident.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating after a deputy was shot and a person killed Friday evening in Jackson County.

Authorities say deputies were called to Highway 124 West for a domestic incident. One deputy was shot after arriving at the location. Other deputies, authorities say, returned fire eventually striking and killing the alleged suspect.

The deputy was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries, but the Jackson County Sheriff's Office posted, "Please be in prayer for our injured Deputy, the family, along with all the shift and coworkers of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office."

At this time, authorities have yet to reveal what exactly led to the gunfire exchange and the identities of those involved.