COMMERCE, Ga. -- A Jackson County jailer was fired and is facing criminal charges after an alleged assault last week in a neighboring county.

Todd Greene was fired after an incident in Madison County where he allegedly got into an argument with another man and then tried to handcuff him. Greene allegedly twisted the man's hand and arm during the fight.

Police don't know what caused the altercation.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum, Greene had worked for the sheriff's office as a jailer since July 2017.

© 2018 WXIA